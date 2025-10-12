Taco Bell Fries Look Way Different In South Korea — Here's What's On Them
Most people don't go to Taco bell for the fries. The fast food chain is known for tacos, of course, as well as specialties such as the Crunchwrap Supreme and the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito (which we ranked our favorite of all the brand's best-selling items). Every once in a while, Taco Bell brings back its Nacho Fries to U.S. menus, but usually only for a limited time. In South Korea, though, you can get a totally different kind of fry order with a Korean twist at your local Taco Bell.
South Korea Taco Bells serve kimchi fries. The fries are loaded with cheese, diced tomatoes, chicken, and plenty of sour cream, all of which are pretty standard ingredients that you could find on a U.S. version of loaded fries. But, then comes the addition of kimchi, which is a Korean dish usually made from cabbage and sometimes onions and other veggies. The vegetables are fermented and enhanced with fish sauce and Korean chili powder. The addition of kimchi on the loaded fries takes the nacho-style dish to a new level in terms of flavor and spice.
How to recreate South Korea's Taco Bell kimchi fries
Not everyone has easy access to a Taco Bell in South Korea, but the good news is that you can recreate these fries at home. You can certainly wait for Taco Bell to bring back its Nacho Fries and use those as the base for the snack, or you can just use regular fries and lightly season them with a little taco seasoning. The remaining ingredients are easy to find in stores: Melt cheese over the fries and load them with Ro-Tel tomatoes, shredded chicken, and sour cream.
Kimchi is easy enough to make at home and tastes better than store-bought versions, but you need to start the process a few days ahead of when you want to make your fries. It takes roughly four days from start to finish because the kimchi has to ferment. Once you make it, it lasts about a month. Once the kimchi is ready, prep the nachos with the other ingredients and add the kimchi on top for that spicy, salty flavor addition.