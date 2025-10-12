Taco Bell Fries Look Way Different In South Korea — Here's What's On Them

Most people don't go to Taco bell for the fries. The fast food chain is known for tacos, of course, as well as specialties such as the Crunchwrap Supreme and the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito (which we ranked our favorite of all the brand's best-selling items). Every once in a while, Taco Bell brings back its Nacho Fries to U.S. menus, but usually only for a limited time. In South Korea, though, you can get a totally different kind of fry order with a Korean twist at your local Taco Bell.

South Korea Taco Bells serve kimchi fries. The fries are loaded with cheese, diced tomatoes, chicken, and plenty of sour cream, all of which are pretty standard ingredients that you could find on a U.S. version of loaded fries. But, then comes the addition of kimchi, which is a Korean dish usually made from cabbage and sometimes onions and other veggies. The vegetables are fermented and enhanced with fish sauce and Korean chili powder. The addition of kimchi on the loaded fries takes the nacho-style dish to a new level in terms of flavor and spice.