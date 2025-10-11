The Ridiculously Creamy 3-Ingredient Gravy That's Perfect For Jimmy Dean Sausage

Biscuits smothered in sausage gravy is a classic American diner order. Thick and rich seasoned ground pork sausage gravy with fluffy biscuits used to mop it all up. While many (particularly Southern) households do make it at home, it might seem like too much work if it's not part of your family history. For the sake of ease, you can upgrade your canned sausage gravy with some simple tricks, but it still won't taste perfectly homemade. And when you don't want to go with the more involved process of making a classic buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy recipe, we have the absolute simplest sausage gravy with only three ingredients (and you can still make the biscuits yourself if you'd like).

Whip up a fresh, homemade sausage gravy with just Jimmy Dean sausage, cream cheese, and heavy cream. This sauce is thick and creamy, salty, and wonderfully seasoned from the sausage. While Jimmy Dean sausage didn't take the top spot in Chowhound's ranking of sausage brands, it was the highest ranked raw pork sausage (the stuff in the tube, usually eaten at breakfast), so it's a solid choice. Not only this an easy dish to make, but because it doesn't use any of the flour of regular sausage gravy, it's a great low-carb or keto option.