Which Parts Of A Fennel Plant Can You Eat Raw?

Fennel is a crunchy, fibrous flowering plant, loved for its anise-tinged flavor. Native to the Mediterranean, the vegetable is actually related to the carrot, although its bulbs grow above ground. There's plenty to know about fennel, from fronds to seeds. It's high in fiber and vitamin C, and low in calories, making it a welcome addition to a number of dishes, whether cooked or raw. Fennel can be a great substitute for onion, particularly in cooked recipes, and the seeds are an easily overlooked spice that can boost the flavor of your pizza. But which parts of the vegetable can you eat raw, and how should you use them?

Seeking some fennel assistance, we reached out to author and recipe developer Maxine Sharf for a Chowhound exclusive. Her first cookbook, "Maxi's Kitchen: Easy Go-To Recipes to Make Again and Again," is scheduled for release in March 2026. Sharf tells us, "The bulb and the fronds are the most versatile parts. The bulb can be eaten raw when sliced very thin; it is crisp, refreshing, and slightly sweet. The fronds work best raw as a garnish, almost like an herb, since cooking tends to dull their delicate flavor." She adds that, while edible, the stalks are tough and fibrous, so she generally doesn't use them at all, but she would definitely advise against eating them raw. Compared to the fronds and the bulb, "The stalks do not have the same tender texture, so cooking or flavor-extracting is usually the way to go," she says.