Early Vs Late Season Olive Oil: Which Is Best For Sweets?

Making sweet dishes such as cakes, pastries, cookies, and even frozen treats is often accomplished with the help of butter, vegetable oil, or margarine. However, baking with olive oil is a wonderfully flavorful option if you know what kind to use. We reached out to Eric Dorval, chef and owner of V Gelato & Cafe, and Kat Buckley, UK-based blogger at The Baking Explorer and author of "Bakes that Break the Internet," who both spoke exclusively with Chowhound to discuss the best olive oil for making sweet foods.

When you bake sweet dishes, there is one outstanding quality to look for when choosing olive oil. "For baking, look for an extra virgin olive oil that's fresh, balanced, and not overly bitter or peppery," gelato maestro and pastry chef Eric Dorval suggested, explaining that "late-harvest oils from riper olives tend to be softer, rounder, and fruitier, which makes them much better for baking, especially when it comes to sweet recipes." In addition, Kat Buckley suggested that "unless you are looking for a strong olive oil flavor in your sweets, then a mellower option is a better choice so that it does not overpower the other flavors."

To judge the characteristics of your olive oil, consider using the criteria and methods professionals use to taste-test olive oil, such as smell, overall taste, and discerning specific bottling information. "Always taste it before you use it. If it's sweeter or milder, use it for sweet baking; if it's more peppery and grassy, use it for savory," Dorval suggested.