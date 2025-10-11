Tempering Eggs Is Easier Than You Think (If You Use A Double Boiler)

Tempering eggs isn't for the faint of heart, or at least that's what most of us believe. Pouring a raw egg mixture into a hot liquid is a high-risk, high-reward situation with no middle ground. Either you get a silky smooth texture that makes a winning custard or hollandaise, or a lumpy, unevenly cooked mess that's then best turned into scrambled eggs. If the latter occurs, remember there are lots of ways to elevate scrambled eggs, so you can try turning one failed kitchen endeavor into a different successful one. However, tempering eggs doesn't need to be all that daunting. Sure, it's not the easiest process, and there is no escaping the elbow grease that goes into the task, but a double boiler can help get that smooth consistency, provided you stick to a few important guidelines.

Yami Mercado is a pastry chef at the Chicago Athletic Association hotel. Its crown jewel, the rooftop restaurant Cindy's, is situated on the 13th floor inside a glass atrium that offers sweeping views of the city's landmarks. In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, Mercado gave us insights on how best to temper eggs and the common mistakes to watch for. The secret to getting that perfect texture is controlling how much heat the eggs are exposed to, she explains. "One of the benefits is that the double boiler keeps the eggs from touching direct heat. This means the eggs won't scramble," Mercado says. "Whenever you want to get a silky texture without curdling, a double boiler is very helpful. It's great for delicate recipes."