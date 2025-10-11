This Boozy One-Ingredient Zucchini Bread Upgrade Is So Easy And Flavorful

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when giving your zucchini bread a southern-inspired bourbon twist. First of all, there's the bourbon selection itself. Here, chef Billy Parisi echoes advice given by many: Use a bourbon that tastes good to you. "A rule of thumb that I've always lived by when incorporating liquor, beer, or wine of any kind is to make sure it's something that you would actually drink and enjoy before cooking with it," says the chef, so don't ruin your zucchini loaf with a bourbon you wouldn't normally drink anyway.

The second big thing to consider is just how much of that corn liquor you're going to use. Bourbon, by virtue of being a distilled spirit, has a pretty bold personality, so you don't want to overdo it here. To avoid having too wet a mixture, Parisi advises subbing out certain liquid ingredients (in his case, he swaps milk) for the equivalent amount of bourbon. "Bourbon is strong, so a little will go a long way," he says. "For me, I'm going max three tablespoons in 1 loaf. I'm adding in the bourbon right after I add in the eggs to my batter, before mixing in my dry ingredients." As for other complementary ingredients, you've got options. Cinnamon, chocolate, orange, clove, and nutmeg all pair well with zucchini bread either in the loaf or in a glaze, according to Parisi –- meaning your customization doesn't have to stop at bourbon alone.