This Boozy One-Ingredient Zucchini Bread Upgrade Is So Easy And Flavorful
With fall in full swing, now is the perfect time for some cozy baking projects to accompany the brisk autumn breeze. Ever since zucchini bread's interesting origins, people have been experimenting with ways to boost its flavor and/or texture in new and exciting ways. Some might lean towards a sweeter way to amplify zucchini bread, while others prefer a more savory modification. But according to certain experts, you don't need to look any further than your nearest bottle of bourbon.
Chef Billy Parisi is one person who will attest to bourbon's ability to take your zucchini bread to another level. Better yet, his reasoning can't get any simpler. "There are a couple of reasons it works well, and first and foremost, it is a flavor enhancer," he says. "You get nuttiness, sweetness, and spice from the bourbon, which complements the zucchini." He continues by saying that "alcohol is known to soften gluten, making bread more tender while also making it smell delicious." So don't keep your bourbon just for banana bread — share the love and use it in your next zucchini bread too!
How to use bourbon in zucchini bread
There are a couple of things to keep in mind when giving your zucchini bread a southern-inspired bourbon twist. First of all, there's the bourbon selection itself. Here, chef Billy Parisi echoes advice given by many: Use a bourbon that tastes good to you. "A rule of thumb that I've always lived by when incorporating liquor, beer, or wine of any kind is to make sure it's something that you would actually drink and enjoy before cooking with it," says the chef, so don't ruin your zucchini loaf with a bourbon you wouldn't normally drink anyway.
The second big thing to consider is just how much of that corn liquor you're going to use. Bourbon, by virtue of being a distilled spirit, has a pretty bold personality, so you don't want to overdo it here. To avoid having too wet a mixture, Parisi advises subbing out certain liquid ingredients (in his case, he swaps milk) for the equivalent amount of bourbon. "Bourbon is strong, so a little will go a long way," he says. "For me, I'm going max three tablespoons in 1 loaf. I'm adding in the bourbon right after I add in the eggs to my batter, before mixing in my dry ingredients." As for other complementary ingredients, you've got options. Cinnamon, chocolate, orange, clove, and nutmeg all pair well with zucchini bread either in the loaf or in a glaze, according to Parisi –- meaning your customization doesn't have to stop at bourbon alone.