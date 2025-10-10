The Pioneer Woman's Secret Ingredient For The Perfect Fall Apple Cider

Apple cider is simply juiced apples without the filtration and pasteurization process that regular apple juice goes through. Making Ree Drummond's mulled cider is simple, but one thing she recommends is juicing the apples yourself. While you can buy store-bought cider, making your own will give your cider the perfect amount of pulp. She uses ½ cup of maple syrup for 6 cups of apple cider in her recipe, but you can adjust this to suit how sweet you like your cider. To heat, add all your ingredients along with your cider and maple syrup to a saucepan and bring to a near boil. And if you want to turn this into an adult cocktail, add spiced rum to your cider. You could even use the mulled cider to make Drummond's apple cider margarita.

The mulled apple cider is the perfect drink to have at a party or alongside Thanksgiving dinner. Apple cider works well with more than just maple syrup; peanut butter whiskey and coffee liqueur are another unexpected flavor pairing to add to your cider. If you have any leftovers, strain out the fruit and store the liquid in the fridge for up to three days. Once you try it, you might just find yourself making this mulled cider all season long.