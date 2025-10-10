What's The Best Cut Of Veal For Cutlets?

Many foodies prefer veal, as it comes with a succulent bite, complete with a subtle flavor that makes it the perfect canvas for almost any meat-based dish. It also connotes sophistication, often seen in luxurious restaurants with a menu that's hard to pronounce. It can certainly elevate any recipe, and even something as simple as a cutlet can be turned into a refined cuisine worthy of a five-star label. To know which cut is best in this scenario, Chowhound spoke with Pat LaFrieda, renowned fourth-generation butcher and CEO of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors. "If you want to make veal cutlets, go with a leg cut," he exclusively told us, adding that these naturally soft slices are the ideal choice for a fast pan-fry.

"The triangle, the part near the hip, is especially good," he added. The best part is how you can utilize it as several pieces of cutlets, so you'll have a delicious meal that comes in a huge batch. Veal can even be one of the most versatile ingredients for meal prepping if you think about it. Keep in mind, though, that cooking veal isn't the same as cooking beef. To avoid accidentally making a tough and chewy outcome, it's important to take note of the difference.