This Little Debbie Hack Is Your Ticket To No-Bake Cake Pops
Cake pops have long been considered an ideal grab-and-go treat for birthday parties, get togethers, and seasonal potlucks. But if you don't always have the bandwidth to make smooth and seamless cake pops with freshly prepared cake, why not use a popular brand of prepackaged snacks for a faster alternative? Believe it or not, you can actually make delicious no-bake cake pops with Little Debbie frosted snack cakes.
All you need to create a worthwhile platter of these tasty treats is a box of Little Debbie snack cakes, an electric mixer, cake pop sticks, and optional candy melts or chocolate chips. Since all of the brand's cake varieties include individual layers of soft cake surrounded by a creamy, firm makeshift frosting, you have everything you need to produce that one-of-a-kind cake pop texture.
Simply add a good amount of snack cakes to a bowl and beat them with an electric mixer until a malleable dough begins to form. Then, form your cake pops, add sticks, and cover with your desired toppings. Luckily, with so many different colors and seasonal options to choose from, Little Debbie snack cakes help you tap into your creative side when it comes to making a variety of cake pops for more than one occasion.
Unique ways to upgrade your next batch of no-bake cake pops
When it comes to adding an assortment of toppings to your cake pops, feel free to get creative with the color scheme of your snacking cakes. For example, if you decide to use Little Debbie Birthday Cakes composed of white cake and colorful sprinkles, add a white chocolate coating and rainbow candies for a fun twist. Around the holidays, use more seasonal varieties like Little Debbie Fall Party Cakes and, while your cake pops' coating is still wet, add seasonal sprinkles or candy corn on top.
In order to ensure that these no-bake treats are looking top-notch when served, consider following a few important tips. Once you form all your cake balls, add sticks to each one, then give them time to chill in your refrigerator. Just 30 to 60 minutes in cold storage gives the cake and coating extra time to solidify, which makes the frosting process cleaner and easier.
When you're comfortable with making no-bake cake pops with Little Debbie treats, feel free to make your next batch with another convenient prepackaged food. Sure enough, you can make an equally delicious platter of cake pops with a variety of store-bought cookies or an alternative recipe with the best Oreo flavors ever made. The world is your cake pop!