This Little Debbie Hack Is Your Ticket To No-Bake Cake Pops

Cake pops have long been considered an ideal grab-and-go treat for birthday parties, get togethers, and seasonal potlucks. But if you don't always have the bandwidth to make smooth and seamless cake pops with freshly prepared cake, why not use a popular brand of prepackaged snacks for a faster alternative? Believe it or not, you can actually make delicious no-bake cake pops with Little Debbie frosted snack cakes.

All you need to create a worthwhile platter of these tasty treats is a box of Little Debbie snack cakes, an electric mixer, cake pop sticks, and optional candy melts or chocolate chips. Since all of the brand's cake varieties include individual layers of soft cake surrounded by a creamy, firm makeshift frosting, you have everything you need to produce that one-of-a-kind cake pop texture.

Simply add a good amount of snack cakes to a bowl and beat them with an electric mixer until a malleable dough begins to form. Then, form your cake pops, add sticks, and cover with your desired toppings. Luckily, with so many different colors and seasonal options to choose from, Little Debbie snack cakes help you tap into your creative side when it comes to making a variety of cake pops for more than one occasion.