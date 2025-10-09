How Nigella Lawson Played A Hand In Ina Garten's Chicken Orzo Recipe

When it comes to convenient, delicious home cooking, few can hold a candle to the "Barefoot Contessa" herself, Ina Garten. She's a legend among foodies and for good reason — from her simple, comforting lunch classics to her helpful tips to become a better home chef. And among all her dishes, some of the easiest (and tastiest) are her one-pot wonders. In particular, one has caught our eye recently — her chicken in a pot with orzo is an elegant yet approachable dish, packed with flavor and nutrition. Roasted chicken, tender, al-dente orzo, and a zingy hit from some bright citrus come together for a true home-cooking classic — whether it's a simple weeknight meal to a crowd-pleasing dinner party centerpiece.

But Garten didn't do this one alone — in fact, she had some inspiration from a friend from across the pond. If there's anyone who can hold a candle to Garten's status as the queen of home cooking, it's Nigella Lawson. In Britain, Lawson is a national treasure known for her personality as much as she is for her cooking, with legendary recipes like her indulgent donut French toast making her cookbooks and TV shows true classics. Garten credits Lawson for her influence on this brothy chicken recipe — both in the decision to brown the chicken for added depth of flavor as well as her use of orzo as a thickener, giving body to the stew while also creating a silky-smooth texture.