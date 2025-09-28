Nigella Lawson's Donut French Toast Is The Breakfast Mashup We Can't Get Enough Of
There are memorable breakfasts — served with a single red rose and sumptuously savored in a four-poster bed beside the one you love — and then there are morning meals that change the a.m. game forever. With any luck, you'd get two in one. But you can also recreate stunners like Nigella Lawson's donut French toast regardless of the furniture style in your own boudoir.
Even the easiest French toast turns little more than bread, eggs, milk, and a couple of pantry staples into a crisp, custardy delight that makes you want to skip the table cloth for the duvet. French toast upgrades abound from there. And the decadent improvement in Lawson's book, "Nigella Express," more or less uses those same items for its fantastic finish. No actual donuts are involved, but Lawson's adaptation, instead, saves the sweetener until after the French toast is off the heat to achieve the pastry-inspired outcome.
Making Nigella Lawson's donut French toast at home
The only slightly unexpected ingredient you'll need for this simply replicated treat is superfine sugar. As the name implies, superfine sugar has smaller crystals than the standard granulated sugar that you might typically use. You might also see it labeled as baker's sugar, or more commonly as caster sugar outside of the United States. Though the difference may seem negligible, this lighter compound will create a daintier cloak over the French toast once it's covered.
Sugar secured, donut French toast otherwise requires whatever other ingredients you prefer in your more everyday preparations. A couple of eggs are beaten with dairy and vanilla extract, a few bread slices soak up the mix, and it's all sizzled in butter until it's golden. You'll also cover a plate with the sugar, and dip both sides of the French toast to totally coat, which is what gives this particular recipe its donut sparkle and title. A bit of cinnamon is a simple addition to make it seem a little more like a churro, and fresh fruit or whipped cream saves it all from tasting too sweet versus your regular syrup pour.