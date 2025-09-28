Nigella Lawson's Donut French Toast Is The Breakfast Mashup We Can't Get Enough Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are memorable breakfasts — served with a single red rose and sumptuously savored in a four-poster bed beside the one you love — and then there are morning meals that change the a.m. game forever. With any luck, you'd get two in one. But you can also recreate stunners like Nigella Lawson's donut French toast regardless of the furniture style in your own boudoir.

Even the easiest French toast turns little more than bread, eggs, milk, and a couple of pantry staples into a crisp, custardy delight that makes you want to skip the table cloth for the duvet. French toast upgrades abound from there. And the decadent improvement in Lawson's book, "Nigella Express," more or less uses those same items for its fantastic finish. No actual donuts are involved, but Lawson's adaptation, instead, saves the sweetener until after the French toast is off the heat to achieve the pastry-inspired outcome.