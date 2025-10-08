Twix Bar Lovers Need This 3-Ingredient Copycat

There's something about sinking your teeth into a sugary, chocolate-coated candy bar that instantly transports you back to childhood and the simple joy a treat like Twix could impart. In fact, "simple" is a bit of a watchword when it comes to Twix, as they're composed of three main components — crisp shortbread under a layer of buttery caramel and coated with chocolate. Not only are these three flavors delicious together, the interplay of crunchy and soft textures makes this classic candy bar fun to eat.

However, between the reality of shrinkflation and the rising cost of living in the United States, shelling out around $2 for less than 2 ounces of candy (despite there being two bars inside every package) just may not be in your budget. The good news is that you need just three ingredients to make a copycat version that's just as delicious and much cheaper — about $0.58 for two homemade Twix made from Nilla wafers, Werther's soft caramels, and melted chocolate chips.

Much like other homemade candy bars, such as four-ingredient homemade Almond Joys or easy three-ingredient 3 Musketeers bars, DIY Twix are also ridiculously easy to make. The most complex step is melting the chocolate, which can be accomplished in just minutes in your microwave. After that, you'll just need to top individual Nilla wafers with soft caramels, gently pressing down so they stick together. Last, toss each little stack into the melted chocolate and put the bites in the fridge to set.