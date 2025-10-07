The Old School Dessert That Will Be Your New Favorite (And It's Only 3 Ingredients)

Many of the earliest accounts of baking apples involved peeling, coring, and cutting the apples into pieces, but baked apples are now most commonly enjoyed with the whole apple still intact, minus the core. One of the best parts about leaving the skin on is that it can help trap the moisture, keeping the apples soft while they bake. Additionally, keeping the apples whole makes it easy to hold the fillings, and it looks aesthetically pleasing on the plate, too.

If you decide to keep the apple whole, all you'll need to do is core out the middle and leave the bottom intact so that it contains your chosen ingredients. The easiest way would be to use an apple corer, but this can also be done with a knife and spoon by cutting off the top and scooping out the middle. Once it's cored, you'll be able to fill it with a variety of your favorite flavor combinations.

Beyond honey and cinnamon, you can add nuts, brown sugar, nutmeg, or dried fruit. And for a cold, creamy topping to complement the warm apples, you can add whipped cream or crème anglaise. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or go all out with a drizzle of salted caramel or butter pecan sauce. You can also enjoy baked apples for breakfast by stuffing them with oatmeal, or yogurt and granola.