How To Store Costco Frozen Berries Without Risking Freezer Burn

Freezing fruit is a great way to make it last longer, maintaining not only its taste, but also its appearance. As such, you can always enjoy your favorite of nature's candy, even if it's not in season. Frozen fruit has almost the same nutrients as its fresh counterparts. But if there's something to be wary of, it's freezer burn.

Costco frozen berries, for instance, are more prone to freezer burn, as they contain more water content than, say, bananas. That said, the smartest storage fix to save your food from freezer burn can allow you to enjoy your Costco frozen berries far longer. All you need is a vacuum sealer and some vacuum seal bags so you can limit their exposure to oxygen. This process locks in moisture, which ultimately prevents freezer burn. It's best to group the the berries in small portions, so that you don't expose the entire batch to air whenever you reach for a serving.

Aside from observing proper storage, another way to prevent freezer burn on your Costco frozen berries is to make sure your appliance is set at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. Smaller ice crystals form in this environment thanks to the sped-up freezing process; they're better than large ones for maintaining the food's freshness. It's also best to consume the berries within eight to 12 months while their quality is still at its prime.