Grits Pie: The Southern Staple You Can Serve For Breakfast Or Dessert

Grits are a Southern favorite, and there are plenty of ways to enjoy them, from making cheesy truffled grit cakes to transforming leftover grits into a tasty dinner side. There's also the versatile classic grits pie. At brunch, it eats like a cozy casserole. After dinner, it turns into a delicious custard pie with a nutty chew. If you start with the typical custard base you would use for a chess or buttermilk pie, you can simply fold in cooked grits for added texture and body. That one move adds a light corn flavor and makes a pie that travels well from morning coffee to late-night dessert.

Grits pie pops up in two corners of the South: up in the Appalachian mountains and down along the Lowcountry coast. Both places love their corn, so grits in a pie feel right at home. If you want something sweet, think silky custard with a hint of vanilla or lemon, topped with cream or a pile of fruit. More of a savory person? Picture eggs and cheese, maybe a little breakfast sausage, baked into a pie that doesn't feel heavy. This is the charm of grits pie: It's one basic technique with two moods, plus a flavor that's undeniably Southern. Now that we have the basics down, let's map out easy ways to steer this dish toward brunch or dessert, depending on what you're serving.