Grits Pie: The Southern Staple You Can Serve For Breakfast Or Dessert
Grits are a Southern favorite, and there are plenty of ways to enjoy them, from making cheesy truffled grit cakes to transforming leftover grits into a tasty dinner side. There's also the versatile classic grits pie. At brunch, it eats like a cozy casserole. After dinner, it turns into a delicious custard pie with a nutty chew. If you start with the typical custard base you would use for a chess or buttermilk pie, you can simply fold in cooked grits for added texture and body. That one move adds a light corn flavor and makes a pie that travels well from morning coffee to late-night dessert.
Grits pie pops up in two corners of the South: up in the Appalachian mountains and down along the Lowcountry coast. Both places love their corn, so grits in a pie feel right at home. If you want something sweet, think silky custard with a hint of vanilla or lemon, topped with cream or a pile of fruit. More of a savory person? Picture eggs and cheese, maybe a little breakfast sausage, baked into a pie that doesn't feel heavy. This is the charm of grits pie: It's one basic technique with two moods, plus a flavor that's undeniably Southern. Now that we have the basics down, let's map out easy ways to steer this dish toward brunch or dessert, depending on what you're serving.
How grits fit into Southern cooking, and how to serve grits pie
When you look at the big picture, grits pie makes perfect sense as a Southern staple. In the mountains and foothills, thrifty pies built from pantry staples have a long history. Even along the coast, grits still anchor everyday plates, so a pie that begins with cooked grits feels natural on the table. Most sweet versions echo chess pie in spirit. Butter, sugar, eggs, and milk bake into a smooth custard, while the grits add a soft bite and a hint of corn. Top your dish with tart berries or a light swipe of whipped cream, and it lands firmly in dessert territory. Savory versions lean toward breakfast, with eggs and cheese doing the binding, and add-ins like crumbled sausage or sautéed greens turning it into a sliceable main.
For a pronounced corn taste, choose stone-ground grits. If you favor a tender, creamy texture, however, instant grits yield a cleaner cut. A touch of lemon zest brightens sweet grits — consider serving a cooled pie alongside berries, or a warmed one with vanilla ice cream for a delightful temperature contrast. For a flavorful, savory experience, enjoy the pie with a side salad or roasted tomatoes, though bacon is always welcome since it scientifically goes with just about everything. Whether you enjoy grits pie for breakfast or dinner, this corn dish will give you a hearty taste of history.