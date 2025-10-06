Cool Whip Vs Whipped Cream: What's The Difference (And When Should You Use Each One)?

It's finally time to prepare some delicious fall desserts. But as you slice into your pumpkin pie, are you reaching for the whipped cream or Cool Whip? While some may assume these two creamy toppings are exactly the same thing, they are actually very different.

Both Cool Whip and whipped cream are white and fluffy, and they're delicious toppings for many desserts. They can also both be used in some unexpected ways, like as additions to soups, salad dressings, and pasta. These items also have several key differences, like their ingredients, how they're made, storage time, and their ability to retain shape without melting. While there are plenty of times these two can be used interchangeably, it can be helpful to understand more about the differences between the two.

Let's start with the ingredients. If you're making whipped cream at home, the recipe involves heavy whipping cream (you can also use half and half) and sometimes a little bit of sugar. Its fluff comes from whipping it with a whisk to create air bubbles that get trapped in the whipped cream. This is why store-bought whipped cream comes in an aerosol can. The nitrous oxide inside the can is what creates the bubbles and results in the fluffy texture you'd get from homemade whipped cream. Cool Whip, on the other hand, gets its fluffy texture from stabilizers, oils, and corn syrup. In fact, there's barely any cream or milk in Cool Whip at all.