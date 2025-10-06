This Cozy Fall Bite Combines 2 Classic Comfort Foods In One Pot

There's something about cool weather and shorter days that makes our favorite comfort foods seem to taste even better. In particular, few things are tastier or warm your belly better than a crock of cheesy, savory French onion soup. The combination of rich beef broth, caramelized onions, fresh herbs, and melty cheese clinging to a buttery crouton seems capable of curing anything that ails you — provided, of course, you avoid the most common mistakes when making your French onion soup. Choosing the right variety of onions and not rushing the caramelization process are paramount.

Of course, there's also the issue of the cold weather increase in appetite that many of us experience — one that isn't easily satisfied by a bowl of broth and onions alone. Fortunately, there's absolutely no rule against combining beloved comfort foods, and there's one ingredient that's perfect for adding substance and texture to your favorite French onion recipe: pasta.

This simple addition not only turns your favorite soup into a well-rounded meal, it does so without detracting from the flavor at all. In fact, since the idea is to add the dry pasta directly to the soup as it boils, the pasta soaks up plenty of seasoned broth, resulting in a deeply flavorful dish. This also makes it one of those deliciously deceptive one-pot meals that tastes fancy but is fairly easy to put together. Bonus points if you use a pasta shape that pairs well with cream sauce to give the cheese something to cling to.