Was Good Eats Actually Filmed At Alton Brown's House?
Across the span of two decades, "Good Eats" was a cultural cornerstone. In that time, Alton Brown's show sought to welcome audiences into what seemed to be his kitchen to not only provide his top cooking tips, but also teach us a thing or two about his favorite foods and anything under the culinary sun. Because of how convincing the set was, it begs the question of whether or not "Good Eats" took place in Brown's home, or if there was even a kitchen involved at all. Well, the short answer is that there were functioning kitchens involved. Although he'd likely tell you that the kitchens on the show were his, the one in his actual home only appeared once in an episode, much later in the series.
While there isn't any firm evidence, it's generally accepted that the kitchen seen in Brown's early seasons was his mother-in-law's at the time. As the show progressed, so did the kitchen. In a behind-the-scenes episode of season 9 in the series' original run, Brown explains that two of the show's producers had the real-life kitchen of their new home built with the show's production in mind. Although they'd taken plenty of precautions to make it as soundproof as possible, their neighbors were still unhappy about the working hours of an entire film crew. After shooting seasons 5 and 6, the show was moved to a studio set where a replica kitchen was built. This remained until "Good Eats: The Return," which had a kitchen set built in behind his home, designed by Brown's interior designer wife, Elizabeth Ingram.
Good Eats' kitchen has grown and evolved with Alton Brown
Although where "Good Eats" took place moved and morphed over the years, certain set pieces survived the test of time. In a behind-the-scenes set tour of "Good Eats: The Return," Alton Brown shows viewers his trusty flame-emblazoned KitchenAid that's been with the show since 1999; the celebrity chef also utilized the same stovetop since 2001. As the show was known for its unique camera angles, this too grew and changed. Initially, points of view like oven and cabinet cams were just cameras taped and mounted within those spots. Over time, the kitchen set had special holes created to shoot those angles without any unwanted damage to the equipment, which was shown in that same season 9, behind-the-scenes episode.
By the time "Good Eats: The Return" premiered, Brown had grown and evolved, providing a lifetime's worth of significant moments in television. While it may not have been intended, the set of the sequel series seemingly reflects the host. Die-hard fans may recognize some influence from the kitchen in Brown's loft home (a textile mill that was also repurposed and designed by Ingram and can be seen on his Quarantine Quitchen web-series that he created during the COVID pandemic) with accents of brick walls, and a more modernized design with darker tones, invoking a more intimate environment complete with a (television) fireplace. In a way, while "Good Eats" may not have always taken place in Brown's actual home, it was certainly the next best thing.