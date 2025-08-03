Was Good Eats Actually Filmed At Alton Brown's House?

Across the span of two decades, "Good Eats" was a cultural cornerstone. In that time, Alton Brown's show sought to welcome audiences into what seemed to be his kitchen to not only provide his top cooking tips, but also teach us a thing or two about his favorite foods and anything under the culinary sun. Because of how convincing the set was, it begs the question of whether or not "Good Eats" took place in Brown's home, or if there was even a kitchen involved at all. Well, the short answer is that there were functioning kitchens involved. Although he'd likely tell you that the kitchens on the show were his, the one in his actual home only appeared once in an episode, much later in the series.

While there isn't any firm evidence, it's generally accepted that the kitchen seen in Brown's early seasons was his mother-in-law's at the time. As the show progressed, so did the kitchen. In a behind-the-scenes episode of season 9 in the series' original run, Brown explains that two of the show's producers had the real-life kitchen of their new home built with the show's production in mind. Although they'd taken plenty of precautions to make it as soundproof as possible, their neighbors were still unhappy about the working hours of an entire film crew. After shooting seasons 5 and 6, the show was moved to a studio set where a replica kitchen was built. This remained until "Good Eats: The Return," which had a kitchen set built in behind his home, designed by Brown's interior designer wife, Elizabeth Ingram.