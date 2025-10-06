Is It Rude To Ask A Restaurant To Change The TV Channel?

You walk into a restaurant or a bar, and you're psyched to watch the big game. You take a seat, place an order with your server, and get focused on the TV, only to notice that the TV isn't on the right channel. In moments like these, many wonder whether it's okay to ask the server or bartender to change the channel, or if that would be considered rude or annoying. As a former bartender and server, I'm here to tell you that you are more than welcome to ask whether an employee can change the channel — as long as you keep a few things in mind.

First, it's important that you read the room and get a sense of whether your server has a moment to grab the remote and make the switch. If there are only a few tables in a restaurant, sure — go ahead and ask. You're likely to stay longer as you enjoy the game, and your server knows that you'll tip them accordingly. If you see that the restaurant is packed and your server is running from one table to the next, it's probably not the best time to ask for a channel change (if you do decide to ask, do your best not to one-time your server). It's also smart to take your environment into account. For example, if you're at a chain restaurant that caters to kids, it might not be a good idea to ask your server if they can put the boxing match on the TV.