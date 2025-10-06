Is It Rude To Ask A Restaurant To Change The TV Channel?
You walk into a restaurant or a bar, and you're psyched to watch the big game. You take a seat, place an order with your server, and get focused on the TV, only to notice that the TV isn't on the right channel. In moments like these, many wonder whether it's okay to ask the server or bartender to change the channel, or if that would be considered rude or annoying. As a former bartender and server, I'm here to tell you that you are more than welcome to ask whether an employee can change the channel — as long as you keep a few things in mind.
First, it's important that you read the room and get a sense of whether your server has a moment to grab the remote and make the switch. If there are only a few tables in a restaurant, sure — go ahead and ask. You're likely to stay longer as you enjoy the game, and your server knows that you'll tip them accordingly. If you see that the restaurant is packed and your server is running from one table to the next, it's probably not the best time to ask for a channel change (if you do decide to ask, do your best not to one-time your server). It's also smart to take your environment into account. For example, if you're at a chain restaurant that caters to kids, it might not be a good idea to ask your server if they can put the boxing match on the TV.
Locations and situations where you should think twice about asking to change the channel
While most bartenders and servers will likely be happy to turn the TV to your preferred channel, there are a few other situations where you should steer clear of asking them to make the switch. If you're in a sports bar for a big game, the bartender or server won't be able to change the channel to something else. If there's a game you're set on seeing that they're not showing, by all means, feel free to watch it on your phone or tablet — standard restaurant etiquette rules don't typically apply in an environment packed with wings, beer, and football.
It's also smart to be mindful of the city you're visiting. For example, if you're in Philadelphia, it's probably not a good idea to ask the bartender to turn off the Eagles so you can catch your hometown team (the bartenders and servers might be enjoying the game just as much as the customers). While you might be able to get away with this in a fairly empty restaurant with several TVs, tread lightly.
Above all else, be sure that you're polite and respectful when you make your request — servers deal with enough rude customers, and you don't want to add yourself to that list. If your server isn't able to make the change happen, be polite and understanding. If they are able to get the game you're looking for on the TV, don't forget to show them a token of appreciation when you leave your tip.