Give Store-Bought Coleslaw A Spicy Twist With This Secret Ingredient

Despite the fact that we usually associate coleslaw with warm -gatherings and cookouts during the summer, its two main ingredients — cabbage and carrots — are also very often harvested in the autumn. That means you can enjoy this underappreciated side well into the cooler months, whether that means topping your hot dog with coleslaw at a bonfire in the crisp fall air or serving it alongside herby roasted chicken or braised lamb shanks as a way to bridge the transition from sunny days to chilly evenings.

Though you should always grate your coleslaw veggies and serve it icy cold for maximum crunch, there is one way you can "warm things up" to make this dish a little more comforting for autumn. Mixing a little wasabi powder into your favorite store-bought coleslaw mix not only brings the heat, it also adds a bright pop of freshness that wakes up all the other flavors in the dish. Plus, real wasabi has a pungence that mostly lingers in the nose, so you get all the warmth of hot peppers without killing your taste receptors.

Additionally, cabbage and carrots both feature heavily in Asian cuisine (which is why you can use bagged coleslaw mix for quick lo mein), so adding wasabi will actually enhance the flavor profile instead of disrupting it. Wasabi also blends beautifully with sweeter flavors, so it works well to soften any cloying sweetness if you like a sugary coleslaw — but it also works well with garlic or vinegar forward dressings.