Give Store-Bought Coleslaw A Spicy Twist With This Secret Ingredient
Despite the fact that we usually associate coleslaw with warm -gatherings and cookouts during the summer, its two main ingredients — cabbage and carrots — are also very often harvested in the autumn. That means you can enjoy this underappreciated side well into the cooler months, whether that means topping your hot dog with coleslaw at a bonfire in the crisp fall air or serving it alongside herby roasted chicken or braised lamb shanks as a way to bridge the transition from sunny days to chilly evenings.
Though you should always grate your coleslaw veggies and serve it icy cold for maximum crunch, there is one way you can "warm things up" to make this dish a little more comforting for autumn. Mixing a little wasabi powder into your favorite store-bought coleslaw mix not only brings the heat, it also adds a bright pop of freshness that wakes up all the other flavors in the dish. Plus, real wasabi has a pungence that mostly lingers in the nose, so you get all the warmth of hot peppers without killing your taste receptors.
Additionally, cabbage and carrots both feature heavily in Asian cuisine (which is why you can use bagged coleslaw mix for quick lo mein), so adding wasabi will actually enhance the flavor profile instead of disrupting it. Wasabi also blends beautifully with sweeter flavors, so it works well to soften any cloying sweetness if you like a sugary coleslaw — but it also works well with garlic or vinegar forward dressings.
Turning up the heat on store bought coleslaw
Though bagged coleslaw has a reputation for being dry and relatively bland, adding wasabi to the dressing not only brings a nice pop of something extra, it also enhances the flavor of the veggies. Unlike spicy peppers or horseradish, wasabi has a touch of floral sweetness that brings out the sugars in shredded carrots and the fresh, light spiciness of the cabbage. As with anything spicy, however, just be sure not to overdo it, as you can always put more in, but you can't take it out once it's mixed.
Generally speaking, around 1 tablespoon of wasabi powder mixed directly into the dressing packet should be a good place to start. From there, you can add a bit more to taste, if you like. Of course, you can also ditch the premade dressing entirely to create your own version infused with a variety of Asian flavors, such as sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, and even a touch of fish sauce. If you're missing sweetness, feel free to blend in a little sugar or honey, or take it up a notch with a drizzle of hot honey to really bring the spice if you love a good amount of heat.
Something else you can do to freshen up your bagged mix and really lean into the wasabi flavor is add a few fresh ingredients. Minced red onion adds brightening astringence, while crushed peanuts bring texture, nuttiness, and a dash of salt to the mix.