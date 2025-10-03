For State Fair-Style Lemonade, Save These Storage Containers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

State fair lemonade is one of those nostalgic drinks that just seems to taste so much better in the container it comes in. Fortunately, it's not only easy to replicate this experience at home, but also rather sustainable as well — just make sure you follow our tips for making the best lemonade. If you're a fan of pickles that come in containers like Grillo's, or find yourself ordering takeout that's delivered in plastic quart-sized containers, you can give these a good wash and repurpose them for your own version of this classic drink.

For the best possible lemonade, it's very important to clean your deli container thoroughly. If you're using something that once held a spicy or briny food, there's a chance there will be some residue. To get rid of this, you'll want to fill the container with some hot water, soap, and a paper towel, and shake away any odor and stains. For stains that are a bit more difficult to remove, you could also use a sponge and some baking soda to further break down the remaining traces of foodstuffs.

The container is one thing, but you'll also want to make sure you nail down the perfect recipe for your quart-sized cup. The drink itself is very simple, just three ingredients — lemons, water, and sugar. You could even add mint, strawberries, or lime for extra kick. Lemonade is quite the forgiving drink to make. Whether you prefer it more tart or sweet, you can play around with the flavors until you've managed a version you're happy with. But definitely remember the simple trick for lemonade with more flavor: macerate your lemons in sugar before adding water.