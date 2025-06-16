The Simple Trick For Lemonade With More Flavor

With summer just around the corner, nothing beats the heat like a tangy, refreshing glass of lemonade. This citrusy, slightly sweet and sour beverage has been a fan favorite for centuries, with its origins tracing back to medieval Egypt. Truth be told, it's not that hard to see why it's become such a classic over the years — it only needs about three ingredients to make. Just mix a bit of lemon juice with some sugar and water, and you've got yourself the ultimate comfort drink.

For those brave enough to take things up a notch, however, whipped lemonade is the creamy and refreshing drink you won't be able to put down this summer. All you need is some heavy cream and condensed milk to complement the lemons. Meanwhile, you can also use some fresh herbs that will elevate your lemonade, such as lemon thyme, purple basil, rosemary or lemon grass, and they'll truly make it stand out.

If you're looking for something slightly simpler yet a little bit more special, slicing the leftover lemon rinds into chunks after you've squeezed out the juice is where you should start. You can let them sit in sugar and some of the juice (or water) overnight while giving them a nice stir now and then, and it might just be the upgrade you were after all along. It may sound strange at first, but there's a good scientific reason behind little trick, and it involves a process called maceration. The final result: a delicious concentrated lemon syrup that might just change how you make lemonade for good.