The 'Bland' Protein At Chipotle Many People Avoid Ordering
Chipotle has been a long-favored fast food option because of its commitment to fresh foods and whole ingredients, alongside its wide range of healthy options. Though the Tex-Mex restaurant has been on the scene for a while, there's one protein option that doesn't quite hit the mark. The shredded pork carnitas are considerably less flavorful than Chipotle's other meats, and therefore less recommended over other menu options like steak or sofritas.
The disdain for Chipotle's carnitas could come down to the fact that the meat is cooked without sauce or jus, which is why some customers describe them as tasting "bland" on Reddit. Others wonder if it could be the juniper berries that they're allegedly cooked with, or perhaps the sous vide meat (as opposed to pan-fried).
If you've never come across this technique, you may wonder how a sous vide works. It makes use of vacuum-sealed bags, which are filled with the ingredients and cooked in hot water. This method is utilized by many chefs as it allows a precise way to cook your contents to a set temperature, allowing the end product to be evenly cooked each time. The trade off of this technique, however, is that the meat won't take on additional flavors from pan-frying, nor the color that comes with searing on the stovetop.
Make your own flavorful carnitas at home
If you're a bit discouraged by Chipotle's bland carnitas but are interested in making this dish yourself, not to worry. There are many ways to make your own rendition of this menu item at home, giving you complete control over the flavors, sauces, and spices you decide to incorporate. This dish only requires a few key ingredients, and the rest is totally customizable.
Authentic pork carnitas are usually cooked in lard, but this isn't always a viable option for home kitchens. The good news is that there are many ways to achieve your own flavorful version of this dish; you'll just want to pay close attention to the types of ingredients you choose when you head to the grocery store. You'll need to consider the best cut of pork for carnitas, of which the pork shoulder is recommended.
Beyond quality meat, you'll also need a well-balanced seasoning blend. This usually includes oregano, cumin, and some salt and pepper to taste. You'll also want to throw in onion, garlic, and jalapeño into your cooker. Once your meat is ready to be pulled apart, pan-fry it until golden brown. The last step is simply adding your delicious carnitas to a quesadilla, taco, or any other dish you think this protein would complement.