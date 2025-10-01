The 'Bland' Protein At Chipotle Many People Avoid Ordering

Chipotle has been a long-favored fast food option because of its commitment to fresh foods and whole ingredients, alongside its wide range of healthy options. Though the Tex-Mex restaurant has been on the scene for a while, there's one protein option that doesn't quite hit the mark. The shredded pork carnitas are considerably less flavorful than Chipotle's other meats, and therefore less recommended over other menu options like steak or sofritas.

The disdain for Chipotle's carnitas could come down to the fact that the meat is cooked without sauce or jus, which is why some customers describe them as tasting "bland" on Reddit. Others wonder if it could be the juniper berries that they're allegedly cooked with, or perhaps the sous vide meat (as opposed to pan-fried).

If you've never come across this technique, you may wonder how a sous vide works. It makes use of vacuum-sealed bags, which are filled with the ingredients and cooked in hot water. This method is utilized by many chefs as it allows a precise way to cook your contents to a set temperature, allowing the end product to be evenly cooked each time. The trade off of this technique, however, is that the meat won't take on additional flavors from pan-frying, nor the color that comes with searing on the stovetop.