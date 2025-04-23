What's The Best Cut Of Pork For Carnitas?

Another cut that Martinez likes to cook with is one you might not automatically think of. Pig's feet, an underrated cut of pork, bring a unique flavor to the dish. He likes to add them in with the shoulder and belly because "the foot adds a lot more of that velvety, unctuous texture and umami, but it also gives you that little hint of what you would find in Mexico."

Martinez also has some great advice for cooking them. "You could use a pound of belly, one small foot, and then one to two pounds of shoulder," he says. "And you could even go a little leaner on the shoulder because you've got a lot more fat from the belly and the pig foot." He also suggests cooking the seasoned meat in a Dutch oven at a low temperature — around 250 degrees Fahrenheit — for anywhere from four to seven hours, or even overnight. "Basically, you're cooking it until everything is literally falling apart," he says. "You push a spoon into it and it's like soft butter."

When it comes to the feet, Martinez recommends removing the bones before cooking and making golden fried chicharrones with the skin. He also avoids using additional fat, like lard, because the meat itself provides plenty of fat on its own (which he likes to skim off and use for later, much like with duck fat). He also seasons judiciously, preferring to stick with basics like salt and pepper, but acknowledges that additional ingredients like orange, garlic, onion, cinnamon, nutmeg, and chili can all add to the flavor profile.