The Florida 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives' Burger Restaurant That Sadly Didn't Make It
Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" has been giving notoriety to family-owned restaurants for years. Host Guy Fieri started the show back in 2007, and whenever a restaurant is featured, it often skyrockets to local fame. Although some restaurants are still worth a visit, others have closed their doors. The latter was the case for a West Palm Beach burger restaurant called The Butcher Shop Beer Garden and Grill, which was featured on the show's 34th season in 2021 but closed its doors in fall 2022.
The restaurant was originally opened by Igor Niznik and his son, Fred Niznik. Igor was previously a hairdresser who came to the United States from Russia, and he took a chance on opening a meat-focused restaurant. "If I can cut hair, I can cut meat," Igor said on the Food Network show. The restaurant considered itself a beer garden, with a casual atmosphere for friends and families to hang out, plus 27 beers on tap. And while it was called The Butcher Shop, it also featured Eastern European favorites like pierogi, which are dough pockets commonly filled with potatoes and cheese. Despite its extensive selection and TV-worthy eats, the restaurant closed only about a year after its debut on the Food Network show.
Why did The Butcher Shop close?
During their 15 minutes of national fame, Igor Niznik prepared Guy Fieri and his son, Hunter Fieri, a churrasco steak burger, which was meant to mimic a skirt steak with chimichurri, along with a brisket melt. But it wasn't the food that was the restaurant's downfall. While many restaurants close due to financial struggles, it was the opposite for Igor and Fred's eatery. Instead, the father and son were approached by investors who wanted to purchase the space, and in the name of being able to retire comfortably, Igor took the deal.
In 2023, Igor told The Palm Beach Post that the restaurant had been bought out by an investor group and that it would turn into a kosher restaurant. "I have people asking me on Instagram, but at this point, I'm not looking to reopen anything," he told the outlet. "I just want to retire in peace." The location is now home to a restaurant called Malka that is certified kosher.