The Florida 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives' Burger Restaurant That Sadly Didn't Make It

Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" has been giving notoriety to family-owned restaurants for years. Host Guy Fieri started the show back in 2007, and whenever a restaurant is featured, it often skyrockets to local fame. Although some restaurants are still worth a visit, others have closed their doors. The latter was the case for a West Palm Beach burger restaurant called The Butcher Shop Beer Garden and Grill, which was featured on the show's 34th season in 2021 but closed its doors in fall 2022.

The restaurant was originally opened by Igor Niznik and his son, Fred Niznik. Igor was previously a hairdresser who came to the United States from Russia, and he took a chance on opening a meat-focused restaurant. "If I can cut hair, I can cut meat," Igor said on the Food Network show. The restaurant considered itself a beer garden, with a casual atmosphere for friends and families to hang out, plus 27 beers on tap. And while it was called The Butcher Shop, it also featured Eastern European favorites like pierogi, which are dough pockets commonly filled with potatoes and cheese. Despite its extensive selection and TV-worthy eats, the restaurant closed only about a year after its debut on the Food Network show.