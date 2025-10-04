The Dollar Tree Steak Deal We Regret Overlooking

If you're a regular baller on a budget, you know that bargain chain stores are good for more than just off-brand snacks and cheap home supplies. Despite its inherently thrifty nature, there are a surprising number of fancy foods you can buy at Dollar Tree, though some may raise more eyebrows than others. It's one thing to pick up deluxe mac and cheese from the discount retailer, but ribeye steaks sound like another story. However, according to news reports and social media, Dollar Tree not only used to sell frozen ribeye steaks for only a dollar each, they were actually ... pretty decent?

In 2015, ABC13 had taste testers buy and try the $1 steaks for themselves. They noted that the meat was sliced thin and only became thinner once it hit the grill, although ribeyes are generally perfect for grilling. Despite some resulting chewiness, the flavor was deemed much better than expected, especially when mixed with veggies and butter to make budget-friendly fajitas. The steaks were deemed ideal for shoppers cooking for one, since their small portion sizes kept down costs and food waste.

However, reviews were not universally positive. The steaks, which came from the brand Stampede, were reportedly packaged in brine, giving them an extremely high sodium content. Some Reddit commenters maligned the taste and even blamed the meat for causing stomach issues. Still, for such a low price, we wish we could have tried them for ourselves before they stopped being widely available.