The Craveable Chinese Food In Florida That Locals Say Is The Best In Tampa
To say that Chinese cuisine is popular in the U.S. is an understatement. With just shy of 25,000 restaurants dotting the nation, you might be able to satisfy your dim sum craving no matter what state you find yourself in. If you're in Florida, there's one particular hotspot you should be aware of, and locals say it's the best in Tampa: Beijing House. This Fletcher Avenue favorite, which has been around since 2017, looks unassuming from the get-go, so it's easy to miss. Inside, it offers a cozy, relaxed ambiance, but the food slides in between casual and high-end. First-timers might not even realize the magic happening in the kitchen, though the drool-worthy aroma serves as a tasty clue.
What makes the dishes so mouthwatering is the spices imported from China and translated into handmade fare, most of which hail from northern China. Some favorites also include meals from the province of Sichuan, which comprise some of the most popular dishes in the country. It's notorious for being spicy, so those not accustomed to fiery flavors should prepare (did you know you can increase your spice tolerance?). If you're bringing the whole gang, we'll leave you with one foolproof tip to maximize the experience, which is universal no matter which Chinese joint you go to: Avoid ordering one dish per person; the cuisine is meant to be shared.
How to have the best experience at Beijing House
First off, don't be afraid of a little MSG. The idea that it's bad is a longstanding myth about Chinese food you shouldn't believe. If you're reluctant to try different offerings because of it, you can't enjoy the rich flavors of every plate. Make sure to keep an eye out for the chef's specials, too; the Szechuan tea-smoked duck is one of its best sellers. You can almost smell its bold aroma before it even reaches your table, and one bite should have you fall in love with its juiciness, coupled with its rich, tantalizing taste that pairs perfectly with fried rice. Meanwhile, the soup menu has quintessentially Chinese favorites, including egg drop and hot and sour. Whether you love a balanced starter or an interesting mesh of notes, Beijing House has plenty of options.
Dan dan noodles deserve all the spotlight, too. It features a nutty-and-savory combination, complete with a feisty bite. If you want to explore Sichuan's famous flavors, this is a great introduction. The Chongqing spicy chicken should also be on your bucket list; it's one of the must-try dishes if you find yourself in one of the most futuristic (and perhaps most viral) cities in China. Overall, based on sparkling reviews from satisfied patrons, it looks like there's no wrong way to enjoy your Beijing House experience — but sampling as many dishes as you can might just be mandatory.