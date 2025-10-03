The Craveable Chinese Food In Florida That Locals Say Is The Best In Tampa

To say that Chinese cuisine is popular in the U.S. is an understatement. With just shy of 25,000 restaurants dotting the nation, you might be able to satisfy your dim sum craving no matter what state you find yourself in. If you're in Florida, there's one particular hotspot you should be aware of, and locals say it's the best in Tampa: Beijing House. This Fletcher Avenue favorite, which has been around since 2017, looks unassuming from the get-go, so it's easy to miss. Inside, it offers a cozy, relaxed ambiance, but the food slides in between casual and high-end. First-timers might not even realize the magic happening in the kitchen, though the drool-worthy aroma serves as a tasty clue.

What makes the dishes so mouthwatering is the spices imported from China and translated into handmade fare, most of which hail from northern China. Some favorites also include meals from the province of Sichuan, which comprise some of the most popular dishes in the country. It's notorious for being spicy, so those not accustomed to fiery flavors should prepare (did you know you can increase your spice tolerance?). If you're bringing the whole gang, we'll leave you with one foolproof tip to maximize the experience, which is universal no matter which Chinese joint you go to: Avoid ordering one dish per person; the cuisine is meant to be shared.