The 2023 Costco Apple Pie Recipe Change That Had Customers Talking

Most of us know that Costco is the place to go for supersized bags of Halloween candy and a great deal on vanilla extract, but when it comes to crowd-pleasing products, you can't sleep on the store's bakery section. If you need a boatload of croissants and cookies in a hurry, this is the spot — and the pies are truly the best deal of all.

For an astonishingly low price, you can get an almost 4-pound, 12-inch pie. For years, the crown jewel in the store's collection — at least for many vegans — was the apple pie. Sadly, that all changed in 2023 when the apple pie was reformulated to include dairy and eggs. "Absolutely love their apple pie," one Reddit user wrote on the r/vegan subreddit two years ago, adding, "Didn't read the label (my mistake) because I've bought it so many times before... come home and see that it now contains both milk and eggs. Always read labels, even if you've bought it before!"

While it was never explicitly advertised as being vegan, Costco's apple pie was known among plant-based eaters as being an "accidentally vegan" all-star. That is, it was a store-bought product that wasn't created just for vegans, but earned cult-favorite status because it tasted the same as any apple pie made with animal products and didn't cost extra as a specialty product or brand.