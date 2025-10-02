The Juicy Burger That Turned A Local Connecticut Pub Into A Must-Visit Destination

There is a pub for all types of folks, and traditionally, pubs hold a special significance in different countries around the world. Whether you know the ropes of what foods to order (and avoid) when in an Irish pub, or are familiar with the after-work pub culture in the United Kingdom, pubs are places for beers, good homey food, and Sundays spent in excellent company. In Connecticut, one pub has become popular for its delicious burgers and dishes that blend American and Latin American flavors. Located in Unionville, Puente American-Latino Pub is the bridge between cultures that is shifting the boundaries of what a pub can be.

Founded by Luis Vazquez, who grew up well-versed in Latin American and Spanish cuisine, and his wife Kerry, who spent years serving and bartending, the pub offers the popular burger everyone desperately wants tips for making perfectly: the smash burger. This one comes with two smashed house-ground patties, American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo-ketchup, and fries. The eatery also offers smash burger tacos for a fusion with Latin American flavors. Fans of the eatery have taken to social media to brag about the best smash burger being the best in Connecticut — and Puente American-Latino Pub has earned its fair share of public recognition in general.

In 2023, the restaurant was named best new restaurant and best Latin American restaurant in the area by Connecticut Magazine. The eatery also earned second runner up as best new restaurant in the 2023 Best of Hartford Reader's Poll Awards. Locals and visitors alike agree that it's a great addition to the neighborhood and has something for everyone, including vegan options. So even if you're not hungry for a smash burger, the pub has plenty of dishes to choose from.