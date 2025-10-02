Flavor Your Stuffed Mushrooms Like French Onion Soup For A Major Upgrade

With shorter days and cooler weather comes more opportunities (re: excuses) to stay warm and cozy indoors with a good book and a plate full of comfort food. While they may not be the first thing to come to mind when considering a belly-warming snack, stuffed mushrooms offer all the savory, indulgent goodness inherent in comfort foods yet remain bite-sized and easy to snack on while bundled up under a blanket. They're also among the list of perfect cozy sides to serve with butternut squash soup, tomato bisque, or homemade New England clam chowder if you're looking for an alternative to classic grilled cheese.

Though other appetizers may be easier to make, stuffed mushrooms get a ton of bonus points for basically being a blank canvas when it comes to flavor. Not only do stuffed mushrooms offer the perfect way to use up leftover dip from celebrations and potlucks, they allow you to experiment with concentrating classic flavors into one or two satisfying bites. One combination in particular that works well is loading up meaty mushroom caps with the flavors of French onion soup.

This combination works because mushrooms pair beautifully with all of the main flavors in French onion soup. After all, similarly flavored classic dishes like steak marsala, which combines beef's richness with the deglazed goodness of red wine and bright fresh herbs, often include mushrooms in the sauce. Mushrooms and onions are also a traditional pairing, so the real question isn't why French onion stuffed mushrooms work, but why we're not all doing this already.