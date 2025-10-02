The Fun Fusion Dish That Starts With A Panda Express Meal Tray

Panda Express is known for setting trends as an American Chinese restaurant with an undeniable presence across the nation. One of the chain's most popular dishes is the iconic orange chicken, created in the 1980s in Hawaii. It is such a hit that Panda Express created a spicier version, hot orange chicken, which was also well received by diners. In partnership with Beyond Meat, Panda Express even rolled out a vegan version for plant-based diners. For the days when you order the Panda Express meal tray and want to put a twist on your dish, you'll want to crack out one staple to bring everything together: a tortilla wrap.

This Panda Express tortilla wrap hack is ideal for those who want the best of both worlds: a homemade burrito stuffed to your preference with pre-made Panda Express entrees and dishes as the fillings. The meal consists of orange chicken, chow mein or fried rice, shredded cheese, Panda Express chili sauce, and canola oil (but you can also customize it with whatever your favorite Panda Express order is). The burrito is quick and easy to make (approximately five to 15 minutes) and takes your orange chicken love to higher levels with a classic Latin American spin.