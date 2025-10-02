The Fun Fusion Dish That Starts With A Panda Express Meal Tray
Panda Express is known for setting trends as an American Chinese restaurant with an undeniable presence across the nation. One of the chain's most popular dishes is the iconic orange chicken, created in the 1980s in Hawaii. It is such a hit that Panda Express created a spicier version, hot orange chicken, which was also well received by diners. In partnership with Beyond Meat, Panda Express even rolled out a vegan version for plant-based diners. For the days when you order the Panda Express meal tray and want to put a twist on your dish, you'll want to crack out one staple to bring everything together: a tortilla wrap.
This Panda Express tortilla wrap hack is ideal for those who want the best of both worlds: a homemade burrito stuffed to your preference with pre-made Panda Express entrees and dishes as the fillings. The meal consists of orange chicken, chow mein or fried rice, shredded cheese, Panda Express chili sauce, and canola oil (but you can also customize it with whatever your favorite Panda Express order is). The burrito is quick and easy to make (approximately five to 15 minutes) and takes your orange chicken love to higher levels with a classic Latin American spin.
How to make the most of your Panda Express orange chicken burrito
The orange chicken burrito at Panda Express is offered at the Innovation Kitchen (where Panda Express experiments come to life) in Pasadena, California, but it isn't on the general set menu. If burritos put the joy in your lunch or snack times, the meal tray recipe solves the dilemma of not being a local to this California store offering. To prepare it, be sure to get your hands on some white flour tortilla wraps that are about 9 inches in diameter. Reheat your Panda Express orders if necessary, layer each of your ingredients in the center of the burrito, and get wrapping (make sure to fold your burrito like a pro to get the most out of your creation).
You can also add other foods to ramp up the signature orange chicken flavors such as a cucumber salad complete with sesame seed oil, chili oil, sesame seeds, soy sauce, rice vinegar, a touch of sugar, and a sprinkling of chopped green onions. Lapping on the sauces will further boost the flavors of your burrito. Reach for a sweet and spicy sauce or something to suit your spice levels with a bottle of hot sauce that has earned its place in your pantry.