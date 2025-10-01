How To Grill Elk Without Drying It Out

There are a few staple ingredients that you're sure to find on grills all over the world — beef steaks, succulent grilled ribs (made all the better by the 3-2-1 method), even fish with crispy charred skin. But in certain parts of the world, and particularly North America, you might come across a type of meat that you've probably not cooked with before. Elk has been part of the North American diet since time immemorial, but in recent years has been pushed to the periphery by more popular meats like beef and chicken. Elk is technically a type of deer, so cooks similar to venison and has a delicious gamey flavor — but to get the best out of it there's a few things you need to keep in mind. Elk is a very lean meat, so it's at risk of drying out, and fast — a challenge for even the most masterful grillers.

To find out more about how to keep elk juicy on the grill, we spoke to chef Lee Garman, executive chef at Owamni (@owamni on Instagram) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. "For specifically grilling elk, you want to grill it hot and fast," he said. "I try to go for elk loin as it's the most tender." You want a super high heat for the best results. "I'll grill it over a hot grill at 600 degrees," Garman explained. "The less time on the grill, the juicer the elk will be." To help cook the elk quickly, make sure you temper it before cooking. "Getting your elk to room temperature is key," he said.

You can also marinade your meat to improve its texture — or follow chef Garman's advice and use a cure, or dry brine. "Another thing I always do is a dry cure on my leaner cuts. Equal parts maple sugar and salt," he said. "It drives the flavor into the meat and helps keep the cut of elk juicy."