Don't Toss Those Used Tea Bags! Repurpose Them Like This Instead

Another way to repurpose a used tea bag is in your garden. If your bags are plastic-free, tear them open and mix the damp leaves into potting soil or compost; they hold a touch of moisture and add gentle organic matter. If you're not sure about the bag material, just use the loose leaves and toss out the wrapper.

While tea bags are flavor enhancers for food, they are also useful for quick cleanups, specifically after chopping odorous things like garlic or onions. Rub your hands with damp tea leaves, then wash as usual to eliminate the smell. To deodorize your kitchen sink (and the whole room), simmer a few spent bags in a small pot of water for ten minutes to make a light, clean scent, then pour the cooled liquid down the drain to tame sink odors on the way out. For glass, swish a used tea bag in warm water to dampen it and buff mirrors or windows with the pouch; the mild tannins help lift smudges. On dirty pots and pans, a quick wipe of the bag loosens light grease before you proceed to clean with baking soda, or you can also soak the used tea in a sink filled with water and soak utensils in it.

The bags can also be used as a form of skincare. Chill freshly used tea bags and rest them over puffy eyes for a few minutes to reduce swelling. If you have sensitive skin, be sure to patch-test first. So, keep a small tray by the kettle, let used tea bags dry, and you'll always have a free fix ready for the spots that need a quiet refresh.