The Persian Way To Make Potato Salad Even Better (There's So Much Protein)

The standard mayo and mustard potato salad, a regular at picnics, barbecues, and many a potluck, is a true American classic. For a bit of a variation, you can spice up your spuds with some hot sauce and top them with paprika or try an extra savory boost with an herbed potato salad. But when you're ready to expatriate your taters, there are a number of delicious takes on potato salad from around the world, one of which might just blow your mind — Persian potato salad.

Persian potato salad is an Iranian classic, and it has a few extra ingredients you're not likely to find together in any version stateside — chicken, eggs, and peas — all of which contain a nice kick of protein. For instance, adding 100 grams of chicken will give the salad anywhere between roughly 24 to 32 grams of protein depending on the cut you choose, whereas an egg of average size can add between 6 to 7 grams. A cup of cooked peas will bring in approximately another 8.6 grams of protein on top.

Persian potato salad is generally a part of the feast laid out on the last day of Nowruz, which marks the Persian New Year. It's perfect to keep in the fridge for a quick snack or bring out for a picnic, but it can easily feed a whole family for dinner as well. The additional ingredients deliver more than just protein too, they bring some amazing texture — a bit of chew from the chicken, extra creamy consistency from the eggs, and a nice firm pop from the peas. And the flavor they bring is incredible: Savory, bright, and grassy, with some unctuous, pungent undertones.