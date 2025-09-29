Don't Skip This Easy Step For Big Flavor In Your Salads

The beauty of roasting is that you barely need a recipe. Cut your veggies into bite-size chunks (or chop them into even smaller pieces if you're roasting in a rush), slick them with olive oil, season generously with salt and pepper, and spread them out so they are not elbowing each other on the pan. Crank the oven to a high heat and you will have golden, caramelized vegetables begging for a place in your salad in no time. Pro tip: Do not baby them. Letting the edges get a little charred adds smokiness that makes a vinaigrette taste brighter and creamy dressings feel more indulgent.

Now, the fun part is mixing and matching. Roast cauliflower and toss with arugula, capers, and lemon vinaigrette for something zippy. Or try sweet potatoes over kale with tahini dressing for a salad that tastes like comfort food. Even humble broccoli, when roasted until crispy at the edges, can turn a basic quick salad into a restaurant-level plate. The trick is balance: Pair sweet vegetables such as carrots or squash with bitter greens, or earthy roots with tangy dressings.

The best part is that roasted vegetables keep. Make a tray at the start of the week and refrigerate them in a sealed container for three to four days, keeping weekday salads fresh and intentional instead of rushed. Think of it as quick and easy salad prep with a big payoff. Reheated steamed broccoli isn't always very exciting, but cold properly prepared roasted broccoli with a squeeze of lemon is a power lunch. Once you make roasting your default salad step, every bowl feels like an upgrade.