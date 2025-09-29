Here's How Long You Can Store Leftover Poke

Digging into a bowl of colorful poke with glossy cubes of marinated tuna or salmon, a bed of rice, and maybe some crunchy toppings for good measure can be very satisfying. But poke has one fatal flaw — it doesn't play well with time. Unlike that carton of takeout lo mein you can nibble on for three days, poke is basically a ticking clock in a bowl.

The golden rule? Eat it the same day it's made. That's when the fish is at its freshest, the texture is silky, and the flavors from soy, sesame, or spicy mayo are in perfect harmony. Leave it too long, though, and the fish starts to turn mealy, the marinade gets overpowering, and the whole thing veers dangerously close to a science experiment. Still, if you can't polish off the entire portion, you have a very slim window: Poke stored in a tightly sealed container in the fridge will last about 24 hours, maybe stretching to 48 hours if you are lucky and the fish was pristine to begin with.

But beyond that? It's a hard no. Raw fish is an ideal playground for bacteria, and the last thing you want from your Hawaiian-inspired poke bowl is a stomach ache souvenir. Bottom line: Poke is not a meal-prep superstar but more of a right-here, right-now experience.