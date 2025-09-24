Red Lobster Has A Shrimp Meal Deal That Saves Money While Being Big On Flavor

Who doesn't remember Red Lobster's disastrous Endless Shrimp campaign? The marketing promotion was so "successful" — meaning Red Lobster couldn't keep up with demand — that it cost the seafood restaurant chain $11 million in a single quarter in 2023. Red Lobster's new CEO, Damola Adamolekun, told the Wall Street Journal that the Endless Shrimp campaign was the final nail in the coffin for the already-struggling restaurant, which filed for bankruptcy in May 2024.

Since filing for bankruptcy, Red Lobster has launched a whole bevy of new campaigns (including one featuring NSYNC star Joey Fatone) looking to bring the company back to the forefront of the industry. Most recently, in September 2025, Red Lobster kicked off a SpendLESS Shrimp promotion aimed at targeting the customer base from the Endless Shrimp campaign. But, this time, the restaurant chain placed restrictions on the deal.

For $15.99, diners will receive the garlic shrimp scampi, shrimp linguini Alfredo, and popcorn shrimp with Chesapeake fries. Again, this time, the deal is not unlimited. That said, you can choose from some fairly inexpensive add-ons to the dish, including a half-pound of snow crab legs ($14.99), grilled shrimp ($7.49), bacon-wrapped sea scallops ($10.99), and even a second order of garlic shrimp scampi ($7.49); note that the exact prices of these additions vary depending on location. Pair the Ultimate SpendLESS Shrimp with one of Red Lobster's delicious appetizers, and you've got one heckuva meal.