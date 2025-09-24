Red Lobster Has A Shrimp Meal Deal That Saves Money While Being Big On Flavor
Who doesn't remember Red Lobster's disastrous Endless Shrimp campaign? The marketing promotion was so "successful" — meaning Red Lobster couldn't keep up with demand — that it cost the seafood restaurant chain $11 million in a single quarter in 2023. Red Lobster's new CEO, Damola Adamolekun, told the Wall Street Journal that the Endless Shrimp campaign was the final nail in the coffin for the already-struggling restaurant, which filed for bankruptcy in May 2024.
Since filing for bankruptcy, Red Lobster has launched a whole bevy of new campaigns (including one featuring NSYNC star Joey Fatone) looking to bring the company back to the forefront of the industry. Most recently, in September 2025, Red Lobster kicked off a SpendLESS Shrimp promotion aimed at targeting the customer base from the Endless Shrimp campaign. But, this time, the restaurant chain placed restrictions on the deal.
For $15.99, diners will receive the garlic shrimp scampi, shrimp linguini Alfredo, and popcorn shrimp with Chesapeake fries. Again, this time, the deal is not unlimited. That said, you can choose from some fairly inexpensive add-ons to the dish, including a half-pound of snow crab legs ($14.99), grilled shrimp ($7.49), bacon-wrapped sea scallops ($10.99), and even a second order of garlic shrimp scampi ($7.49); note that the exact prices of these additions vary depending on location. Pair the Ultimate SpendLESS Shrimp with one of Red Lobster's delicious appetizers, and you've got one heckuva meal.
What diners are saying about Red Lobster's SpendLESS Shrimp campaign
Wondering whether or not Red Lobster's Ultimate SpendLESS Shrimp is worth your money? One Facebook reviewer complimented the shrimp scampi and popcorn shrimp but said the shrimp linguini Alfredo lacked salt and wasn't very hot. Another reviewer online praised the portion size, saying he left the restaurant full and still had to take about half of the shrimp home. A Tripadvisor reviewer said the deal is "awesome" while complimenting the service and the timely manner in which the dish came out.
Note that this deal is for a limited time only, though Red Lobster hasn't said how long it will be available. If you're a fan of SpendLESS Shrimp, the good news is the restaurant chain isn't afraid to turn its limited-time specials into permanent menu items. For example, while announcing this campaign, Red Lobster also shared that its recently added seafood boils would stay on the menu. These boils, which proved to be successful for the restaurant chain, deliver a whopping amount of seafood, sausage, potatoes, and corn in both individual and family-sized orders.
Whether or not Red Lobster's new SpendLESS Shrimp campaign is a success, you have to commend the seafood chain for learning from its mistakes and innovating those same mistakes into potentially much more successful campaigns. Turning Endless Shrimp into SpendLESS Shrimp could ultimately be a big win for Red Lobster.