The Starbucks Mug Series You Should Keep An Eye Out For At The Thrift Store
The mug section of the thrift store is often passed over by shoppers, filled with hyper-niche party favor mugs, handmade ceramic mugs that are poorly crafted though were probably once sentimental to someone, and mugs plastered with millennial quotes like "Keep Calm and Carry On." But if you are a true thrifting connoisseur, you know that there are quality kitchen finds at the thrift store for those who know what to look for, and buried within all of the clutter could be something that is worth a stop in even the mug section. In this case, that's the Starbucks Global Icon mug series. Featuring various well-known cities and countries, it has become a favorite of collectors over the years, and whether you're a collector yourself or someone looking to make a little cash, it's a great series to keep your eyes peeled for.
The mugs each have the name of a city or country in large letters, as well as an understated, sepia-tone icon related to the place. For example, California has a palm tree, while Paris has the Eiffel Tower. The mugs were discontinued in the United States several years ago, making them a hot item for those who weren't able to complete their collection while the series was still in circulation. While they don't tend to go for a crazy amount, the mugs do typically sell for anywhere between $35 and $70, with the occasional higher sale for an especially rare item. Considering you can pick one up for a dollar or two at most thrift stores, it's not a bad profit margin.
Specific mugs to be on the lookout for
Pretty much any of the mugs in the Global Icon series could make a cute addition to your at-home coffee bar, or make you a few bucks online. But there are a couple of rarer mugs that you certainly don't want to bypass in the kitchenware section. The Tokyo mug, featuring Tokyo Tower, and the Seville mug, which features a flamenco dancer, are sometimes listed as high as $650, while the Puerto Vallarta mug variation that features a seahorse is currently listed by two separate sellers on eBay for well over $1,000. Of course, if you're a collector, other things might make finding a specific mug on the shelves of a thrift store particularly special — if the mug features a city you've lived in or had a memorable trip to, who's to say it's not worth just as much as the ones bidders might vie for?
So far as where to look, you never really know where a collectible mug could show up, from a Salvation Army to an estate sale. But in general, thrifting in areas with a higher density of Starbucks locations, or more affluent areas, may yield a higher rate of success when it comes to finding quality items. While you're in the dishware section, make sure you also keep your eyes peeled for Weck canning jars — they're vintage, high-quality, and totally trendy, all the hallmarks of a good collectible. And honestly, we're pretty confident that coffee simply tastes better when it's in a fancy container, whether that's a mug with a famous monument or a fancy European jar.