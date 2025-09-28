The Starbucks Mug Series You Should Keep An Eye Out For At The Thrift Store

The mug section of the thrift store is often passed over by shoppers, filled with hyper-niche party favor mugs, handmade ceramic mugs that are poorly crafted though were probably once sentimental to someone, and mugs plastered with millennial quotes like "Keep Calm and Carry On." But if you are a true thrifting connoisseur, you know that there are quality kitchen finds at the thrift store for those who know what to look for, and buried within all of the clutter could be something that is worth a stop in even the mug section. In this case, that's the Starbucks Global Icon mug series. Featuring various well-known cities and countries, it has become a favorite of collectors over the years, and whether you're a collector yourself or someone looking to make a little cash, it's a great series to keep your eyes peeled for.

The mugs each have the name of a city or country in large letters, as well as an understated, sepia-tone icon related to the place. For example, California has a palm tree, while Paris has the Eiffel Tower. The mugs were discontinued in the United States several years ago, making them a hot item for those who weren't able to complete their collection while the series was still in circulation. While they don't tend to go for a crazy amount, the mugs do typically sell for anywhere between $35 and $70, with the occasional higher sale for an especially rare item. Considering you can pick one up for a dollar or two at most thrift stores, it's not a bad profit margin.