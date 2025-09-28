Get Lemon Cream Cheese Bars With Half The Work Using A Simple Cheat

Is there any flavor combination more decadently refreshing than tart lemons and silky cream? Perhaps, but this pairing certainly warrants a seat near the top of the list. Lemons' sour freshness cuts through the craveable density of things like cream cheese to create a beautiful balance of tangy richness. Though lemon cheesecake may be the most obvious way to showcase these flavors together, cooking your cheesecake in a water bath can be a finicky, time-consuming process when you're trying to quell a craving.

A simpler alternative that's easier but just as tasty may be lemon cream cheese bars. While classic recipes include instructions for making a shortbread dough crust, a simple swap nixes this step so you can enjoy your dessert even faster. Instead of painstakingly mixing and par-baking the lowest layer, use store-bought crescent dough. This might seem like a risky swap, but crescent dough makes a delicious crust for mini cherry pies among dozens of other uses for this stretchy, familiar pastry in its classic poppable can.

With this hack, there's no need to par-bake anything or whisk together a streusel topping. Instead, a simple lemony cream cheese mixture is sandwiched between two layers of raw crescent dough in a baking dish before crisping to perfection in the oven. A thin layer of sugar and melted butter brushed over the top layer of crescent dough forms a thin, crackly crust that adds the perfect amount of sweetness and texture that's a perfect stand-in for streusel.