Boxed Cake Mix Levels Up This Already-Irresistible Popcorn Snack

Everyone knows that popcorn is the superior movie night snack. Whether you like microwave popcorn smothered in salt and butter, just plain popped on the stove, or with some nutritional yeast sprinkled on top (the same way Ina Garten elevates her popcorn), this snack is widely loved for those cozy nights in. But what if there were ways to elevate this snack into something even more delicious?

It may sound odd at first, but combining boxed cake mix with popcorn and a few other ingredients can result in a memorable, sweet, and gooey popcorn treat. This idea originally stemmed from a viral TikTok trend in 2024, where users were mixing popcorn with melted butter and marshmallows to give popcorn the taste and texture of Rice Krispies. Toppings included sprinkles, chocolate chips, peanut butter cups, and M&M's — and the results were delectable. Since then, people have taken this trend and turned it up a notch by adding boxed cake mix, along with popcorn, marshmallows, and melted butter, to create an even more satisfying, sugary treat.