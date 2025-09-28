Boxed Cake Mix Levels Up This Already-Irresistible Popcorn Snack
Everyone knows that popcorn is the superior movie night snack. Whether you like microwave popcorn smothered in salt and butter, just plain popped on the stove, or with some nutritional yeast sprinkled on top (the same way Ina Garten elevates her popcorn), this snack is widely loved for those cozy nights in. But what if there were ways to elevate this snack into something even more delicious?
It may sound odd at first, but combining boxed cake mix with popcorn and a few other ingredients can result in a memorable, sweet, and gooey popcorn treat. This idea originally stemmed from a viral TikTok trend in 2024, where users were mixing popcorn with melted butter and marshmallows to give popcorn the taste and texture of Rice Krispies. Toppings included sprinkles, chocolate chips, peanut butter cups, and M&M's — and the results were delectable. Since then, people have taken this trend and turned it up a notch by adding boxed cake mix, along with popcorn, marshmallows, and melted butter, to create an even more satisfying, sugary treat.
How to add cake mix to your marshmallow popcorn
Making this cake mix popcorn snack is super easy, and it only takes a few minutes, so you can have a bowl as soon as the cravings strike. All it takes is mixing some melted butter with a bag of marshmallows and your favorite boxed cake mix. This can be any flavor you want, but white, yellow (and yes, there's a difference between white and yellow cake mix), or Funfetti pairs the best. Just make sure you're not consuming raw flour, which poses a potential risk of food poisoning. To ensure it reaches a safe temperature, insert a thermometer into the mixture and verify that it reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Microwaving the cake mix for a minute or so ahead of time should do the trick.
If you want to get creative with how you enjoy this popcorn cake snack once it's done, you can add toppings like sprinkles, candy, chocolate chips, Nutella, cocoa powder, or even some more marshmallows. Regular popcorn tastes better at the movie theater, but you can enjoy this delicious candied version in the comfort of your own home. Of course, whether you share or keep it all to yourself is entirely up to you.