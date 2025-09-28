Your Instant Pot's Lid Holder Is Hiding In Plain Sight
The Instant Pot became a massive hit when it first debuted on the market in 2010 – and for a good reason. This ingenious all-in-one cooker, developed by Robert Wang, Yi Qin, and Dongjun Wang, quickly became one of Amazon's bestselling items due to how convenient and practical it was. Though not technically suitable for every dish (as you might want to avoid putting cakes, cookies and dairy inside it), the Instant Pot is the perfect kitchen appliance when it comes to steaming, boiling, sautéing and pressure cooking.
Made with built-in sensors and preset programs to control the temperature and pressure, you might be surprised to find out it can beautifully prepare lasagna, mac and cheese, and even chicken enchiladas in record time. However, if you're still not convinced and have doubts about it, just check out how to cook the perfect salmon in an Instant Pot. What's more, make sure not to sleep on cooking burgers in your Instant Pot, either. You'll be glad you gave it a shot.
But, if the Instant Pot has one drawback, then it's surely figuring out where to put the lid while you cook. Dealing with the pot lid can be exhausting, especially if you're struggling with limited kitchen space and the last thing you need is more chaos. But hold that thought for a moment: Believe it or not, the Instant Pot has a designated spot for its lid. It's none other than its handles, which it seems, aren't just for lifting.
Your Instant Pot's side handles are much more useful than you think
The Instant Pot's handles are the perfect place to put the lid because they can support it by holding it in a stable resting position as you stir, sauté, or even serve. Now, if you're wondering how that works, the lid has little fins on the side that fit right into the base to keep it standing when not in use.
All you have to do is simply slide the lid's fin into the tab on the side of the Instant Pot, and say goodbye to the challenge of figuring out where to put the lid as you're cooking dinner. The reason for this is because the lid's fin and the tab on the Instant Pot are, as a matter of fact, the same size. This means they seamlessly fit together.
This little hack not only turns cooking into a more fun experience, but you'll also finally get to understand why an Instant Pot is the best way to cook frozen chicken breasts. Moreover, it'll save you both time and nerves, and you'll finally be able to focus on those Instant Pot pork chops and gravy or that juicy, mouthwatering Indian butter chicken you've been craving all week. Once your meal is ready, all that's left to do is serve yourself a massive plate, put on your favorite TV show and maybe feel a bit smug about knowing something many people have literally no idea about.