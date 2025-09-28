Your Instant Pot's Lid Holder Is Hiding In Plain Sight

The Instant Pot became a massive hit when it first debuted on the market in 2010 – and for a good reason. This ingenious all-in-one cooker, developed by Robert Wang, Yi Qin, and Dongjun Wang, quickly became one of Amazon's bestselling items due to how convenient and practical it was. Though not technically suitable for every dish (as you might want to avoid putting cakes, cookies and dairy inside it), the Instant Pot is the perfect kitchen appliance when it comes to steaming, boiling, sautéing and pressure cooking.

Made with built-in sensors and preset programs to control the temperature and pressure, you might be surprised to find out it can beautifully prepare lasagna, mac and cheese, and even chicken enchiladas in record time. However, if you're still not convinced and have doubts about it, just check out how to cook the perfect salmon in an Instant Pot. What's more, make sure not to sleep on cooking burgers in your Instant Pot, either. You'll be glad you gave it a shot.

But, if the Instant Pot has one drawback, then it's surely figuring out where to put the lid while you cook. Dealing with the pot lid can be exhausting, especially if you're struggling with limited kitchen space and the last thing you need is more chaos. But hold that thought for a moment: Believe it or not, the Instant Pot has a designated spot for its lid. It's none other than its handles, which it seems, aren't just for lifting.