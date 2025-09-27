This Was The First Fast Food Chain To Offer Toys In Its Kids' Meal

By most accounts, the first fast food chain to tuck a toy into a dedicated kids' meal was Burger Chef. In 1973, years before the Happy Meal became a household phrase, Burger Chef rolled out the Funmeal, a mini box with a child-sized burger, small fries, a drink, and a simple prize tucked inside. The toy changed with the promotion, too: sometimes a little figure, other times a puzzle or punch-out. The box itself often doubled as entertainment, with mazes, comics, or cutouts that kept kids busy at the table or in the back seat.

The idea was fairly obvious, but also rather brilliant, strategy-wise: Make the food smaller, make it feel like a present, and give kids a reason to ask for the brand by name. Parents got portion control and a predictable price, and kids got a treat that stretched past the last fry. Burger Chef leaned on its mascots, Burger Chef and Jeff, to sell the bundle, then tied the toys to limited-time themes so there was always something "new" to discover. In other words, the blueprint most chains still follow started here. But why did this format catch on so quickly? How did it reshape family dining, and what happened once other players took notice and scaled the idea across the country?