The Origins Of New Orleans' Creole Cream Cheese

New Orleans is considered by some to be haunted, and it's easy to see why. If you've ever made a trek to the Southern city, you know that it is a place both enmeshed in, and outside of, time. Lace-like ironwork balconies of the French Quarter recall the intricate style of the 19th century, while St. Louis Cathedral, a holdout from the city's 18th century French roots, strikes an imperial presence. Ghost tours can be found a aplenty, toting tourists from one landmark to another, remarking on scandals, crimes, and historic intrigue. Whether these ghosts are actual, phantasmic phenomena is unknown. What we do know is that New Orleans is a city uniquely bound to its own history. This is perhaps best seen in its food.

From beignets, Louisiana's state donut with roots in the city's Cajun population, to muffuletta sandwiches, which come from the city's Italian population, New Orleans history is alive and edible. One lesser known food staple is Creole cream cheese, which isn't at all similar to the thick, slightly salty cream cheese you're probably familiar with. It's light, with a texture similar to ricotta or cottage cheese, and slightly sweet. Creole cream cheese was first invented at some point in the 1800s using buttermilk and skim milk and was a popular product of local dairy farms, which used the two ingredients to make the popular spread. After its invention, the cheese became a popular snack and spread around the region. Though it fell out of favor in the late 20th century, it has since seen a resurgence among New Orleans locals.