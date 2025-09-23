Meghan Markle's 4-Ingredient Pasta Only Dirties One Pot
She may be royalty, but Meghan Markle knows how to keep her meals humble. One of her go-to pasta dishes, as seen on the first episode of her hit Netflix show "With Love, Meghan," keeps the process laid-back and all in one pan. The dish consists of only spaghetti, olive oil, cheese, and vegetables of your choice. It's pantry-friendly, easily scalable, and perfect for a quick dinner on a busy weeknight. This bowl simultaneously ticks two boxes: efficiency and performance, doing so with almost no mess. Markle keeps the technique streamlined. That way, she (and you) can stay present in a conversation instead of babysitting burners. When it comes to family dinners or dinner parties, that flexibility comes in handy.
Making the dish is straightforward. Begin by warming olive oil in a deep skillet or Dutch oven. Add your vegetables (cherry tomatoes and quick-wilting greens are common), and season lightly. Lay dry spaghetti over the vegetables, pour in just enough hot water to cover the pasta, then cook until the spaghetti is al dente and most of the liquid has reduced to a glossy sauce. Stir in a generous handful of grated Parmesan or pecorino cheese until silky, and plate it with a quick swirl of olive oil on top. That's it — just one pot, and a quick cleanup after it's all done.
Why Meghan Markle's dish works, and the best ways to pull it off
Cooking Meghan Markle's four-ingredient pasta right in the pan does more than save dishes. The starch that slips from the spaghetti allows the olive oil and cheese to emulsify into a sauce that clings to every strand. Also, the vegetables wilt into the noodles instead of sitting on top, which means each forkful tastes like one dish, not a pile of add-ons. Keep the water low, too, because you want coverage and not a pasta bath. A gentle simmer concentrates the flavor as it reduces, and a few good stirs keep the strands from clumping. If the pan looks dry before the pasta is done, splash in a little hot water and carry on.
Brighten the finish with lemon zest or a squeeze of juice. You can also add a pinch of red pepper flakes for warmth. If you want a richer feel, swirl in a small knob of butter as well. Pecorino brings a salty edge, yes, but you can go further with some Grana Padano, which is softer and nutty. Put your leftover chicken rotisserie to good use here to add some protein to your dish. For those seeking to avoid gluten, gluten-free spaghetti works for this dish, too. However, note that it releases more starch and thus requires more stirring to prevent clumping.
Store your leftover pasta in a container, and reheat with a spoonful of water and a drizzle of oil so that the silky texture returns. Meghan Markle's dish is exactly the kind of dinner that makes a busy night feel calm.