Cooking Meghan Markle's four-ingredient pasta right in the pan does more than save dishes. The starch that slips from the spaghetti allows the olive oil and cheese to emulsify into a sauce that clings to every strand. Also, the vegetables wilt into the noodles instead of sitting on top, which means each forkful tastes like one dish, not a pile of add-ons. Keep the water low, too, because you want coverage and not a pasta bath. A gentle simmer concentrates the flavor as it reduces, and a few good stirs keep the strands from clumping. If the pan looks dry before the pasta is done, splash in a little hot water and carry on.

Brighten the finish with lemon zest or a squeeze of juice. You can also add a pinch of red pepper flakes for warmth. If you want a richer feel, swirl in a small knob of butter as well. Pecorino brings a salty edge, yes, but you can go further with some Grana Padano, which is softer and nutty. Put your leftover chicken rotisserie to good use here to add some protein to your dish. For those seeking to avoid gluten, gluten-free spaghetti works for this dish, too. However, note that it releases more starch and thus requires more stirring to prevent clumping.

Store your leftover pasta in a container, and reheat with a spoonful of water and a drizzle of oil so that the silky texture returns. Meghan Markle's dish is exactly the kind of dinner that makes a busy night feel calm.