The Genius Way To Use Frozen Chicken Nuggets For An Easy, Filling Dinner

Frozen foods are convenient, but they're also opportunities waiting to be elevated into meals you'd actually crave. Whether it's adding fresh herbs to defrosted pizzas or melting shredded cheese atop a block of ice-studded lasagna, there are so many creative ways to upgrade frozen meals. Something like frozen chicken nuggets might seem like an already-completed meal, needing just a few squirts of ketchup on the side. We're here to remind you that you can get a little more creative than that, and it doesn't require a ton of effort.

One fun way to make a hearty weeknight dinner out of frozen nuggets is to turn them into nifty chicken Parmesan bites. Of course, you can use fresh cutlets and easily make chicken Parm in the air fryer, but when the chicken is already cooked and breaded for you, it's that much simpler. Choose your favorite frozen nuggets (we're confident that we've found the best frozen chicken nugget brand), and cook them as directed, whether you prefer the oven, an air fryer, or even the microwave. Transfer them to a baking dish, spoon over marinara, and sprinkle on some mozzarella. A quick blast under the broiler melts the cheese into a bubbling, golden layer, giving you the essence of chicken Parm with a fraction of the work. It's also a great way to use leftover jarred or homemade sauce.