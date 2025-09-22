The Genius Way To Use Frozen Chicken Nuggets For An Easy, Filling Dinner
Frozen foods are convenient, but they're also opportunities waiting to be elevated into meals you'd actually crave. Whether it's adding fresh herbs to defrosted pizzas or melting shredded cheese atop a block of ice-studded lasagna, there are so many creative ways to upgrade frozen meals. Something like frozen chicken nuggets might seem like an already-completed meal, needing just a few squirts of ketchup on the side. We're here to remind you that you can get a little more creative than that, and it doesn't require a ton of effort.
One fun way to make a hearty weeknight dinner out of frozen nuggets is to turn them into nifty chicken Parmesan bites. Of course, you can use fresh cutlets and easily make chicken Parm in the air fryer, but when the chicken is already cooked and breaded for you, it's that much simpler. Choose your favorite frozen nuggets (we're confident that we've found the best frozen chicken nugget brand), and cook them as directed, whether you prefer the oven, an air fryer, or even the microwave. Transfer them to a baking dish, spoon over marinara, and sprinkle on some mozzarella. A quick blast under the broiler melts the cheese into a bubbling, golden layer, giving you the essence of chicken Parm with a fraction of the work. It's also a great way to use leftover jarred or homemade sauce.
Go gourmet with your frozen nuggets
Frozen chicken nugget Parmesan is tasty and easy to adjust based on your cravings, or what's left in your pantry. Swap out red sauce for vodka sauce, or layer some sliced ham under the cheese for more of a chicken saltimbocca vibe. Pile the saucy, cheesy nuggets onto bread, and you've got a chicken Parm hero in minutes. Or, instead of bread, place your chicken nuggets atop a bed of pasta for an easier yet equally delicious version of our cheesy chicken Parmesan spaghetti bake.
A no-breading-station-needed chicken Parmesan is only one fun way to enhance your chicken nuggets. Chop them up and toss with pasta and sauce for an easy, low-effort protein addition to another microwave-friendly meal. Or, take one of the frozen dinners you have in your fridge and add the nuggets to make the whole thing feel more robust — think chicken and Alfredo, fried chicken with frozen lo mein, or chicken atop a cheesy pizza. Grab your favorite toaster waffles, a bottle of maple syrup, and nuggets for an ultra simple chicken and waffles meal. The bottom line is that frozen nuggets can become hearty, easy meals that will actually satisfy you and taste much more elevated than something that came out of the microwave.