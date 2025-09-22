The 'Pretentious' Kitchen Tool Anthony Bourdain Couldn't Stand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain's knife was his secret weapon in the kitchen, but wit was his weapon for success in books, interviews, and various television series. Some of his most savage food takes include comparing club sandwiches to Al Qaeda, saying hollandaise was a breeding ground for bacteria, and that he liked his coffee with a slight taste of cardboard from New York City's famous Anthora cups. And, in a deeper cut, he hated the metal rings found in so many fancy (or at least fancy-presenting) restaurant kitchens, too.

More precisely, Bourdain had an antipathy toward the eccentric DIY devices that some chefs use to build their plates up to the ceiling — those Jenga-like layers of protein, vegetables, and sometimes even foam. "But... but chef, you say... how do they make the food so tall?" Bourdain wrote in his famed "Kitchen Confidential" tome. "How can I make my breast of chicken and mashed potatoes tower like a fully engorged priapus over my awed and cowering guests?" The answer, of course, was a metal ring used to stabilize such marvels of organic architecture, which he referred to as "the backbone of pretentious food presentation."