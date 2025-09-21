Chef Nini Nguyen's Tres Leches Cake Has A Sweet, Unexpected Coffee Twist

Among the delicious lineup of desserts everyone should try at least once, light and sweet tres leches cake ranks near the top of the list. Traditionally, freshly baked sponge cake is doused with a sweetened milk mixture, and it's often topped with a thick layer of homemade whipped cream. However, if you're a coffee lover, you may want to try a special variation of this classic dessert brought to you by one well-known, on-screen chef.

Sure enough, Food Network participant and recipe creator Nini Nguyen created her own culturally rich version of this classic dessert. More specifically, Nguyen infuses the base flavors of standard tres leches cake with instant coffee for a Vietnamese-inspired twist. Since Vietnamese coffee is made by combining a strong-tasting brew with a small amount of sweetened condensed milk, instant coffee paired with the creamy components of tres leches cake perfectly mimics the distinct flavor of this one-of-a-kind drink.

While Nguyen's recipe includes the same three classic milks that make up tres leches cake including sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk, she infuses both her cake batter and pour-over milk mixture with a small amount of instant coffee. The end result is a perfectly creamy spin on traditional tres leches cake. Though, beyond infusing this luscious dessert with powdered coffee, Nguyen adds in a few more ingredients to give this luscious dessert a proper, Vietnamese-inspired upgrade.