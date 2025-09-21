Why Magic Erasers May Not Belong In Your Kitchen Anymore

If you've ever scrubbed stubborn stains away with a Magic Eraser and thought it was too good to be true, you were right. The popular white melamine sponges known for tackling the toughest household jobs are coming up under new scrutiny after a 2025 study in the journal Environmental Science and Technology. The study notes that these sponges emit microplastics with each use.

The foam in the sponges is made of poly(melamine-formaldehyde) polymer, plastic strands that have been shaped into the lightweight foam that is deceptively abrasive. This grittiness is exactly what makes them so good at getting rid of stains that normal sponges can't. The problem is with each successive scrub the sponge is used for, the more the foam breaks down into tiny pieces of plastic that are then released into the environment.

In the study, researchers measured how often and how many microplastics were released with every use of the magic eraser. They did this by using different melamine sponges to scrub coarse metal surfaces, and what they found out was disturbing: Just one sponge can emit 6.5 million fibers of microplastic per gram of worn out sponge.

So if you've already gotten rid of your plastic cutting boards and stopped microwaving takeout containers, it might be time to also consider ditching the magic erasers for something more sustainable and less potentially harmful to your health.