Why Magic Erasers May Not Belong In Your Kitchen Anymore
If you've ever scrubbed stubborn stains away with a Magic Eraser and thought it was too good to be true, you were right. The popular white melamine sponges known for tackling the toughest household jobs are coming up under new scrutiny after a 2025 study in the journal Environmental Science and Technology. The study notes that these sponges emit microplastics with each use.
The foam in the sponges is made of poly(melamine-formaldehyde) polymer, plastic strands that have been shaped into the lightweight foam that is deceptively abrasive. This grittiness is exactly what makes them so good at getting rid of stains that normal sponges can't. The problem is with each successive scrub the sponge is used for, the more the foam breaks down into tiny pieces of plastic that are then released into the environment.
In the study, researchers measured how often and how many microplastics were released with every use of the magic eraser. They did this by using different melamine sponges to scrub coarse metal surfaces, and what they found out was disturbing: Just one sponge can emit 6.5 million fibers of microplastic per gram of worn out sponge.
So if you've already gotten rid of your plastic cutting boards and stopped microwaving takeout containers, it might be time to also consider ditching the magic erasers for something more sustainable and less potentially harmful to your health.
Alternatives to magic erasers
We now know that microplastics are just about everywhere, from the bottom of the ocean to the clouds, and though research is still in its beginning stages, it's becoming clear that they are harmful to both the environment and human health. Depending on where they come from, microplastics may contain various harmful ingredients, including BPAs and PFAs (the forever chemicals that never break down). They can harm hormone and reproductive systems. Microplastics may also increase risk of heart disease and cancer, though more research is needed to confirm these concerns. In the meantime, it's a good idea to eliminate them wherever you can and the kitchen is a great place to start.
There are ways to tackle common food stains with pantry ingredients, as well as more eco-friendly sponges on the market for those who are looking to limit the number of microplastics accumulating in the home. Some options include sponges made from ground walnut shells, providing the abrasive texture needed to tackle tough stains without the plastic. It is also possible to find sponges that are made of 100% cotton fibers with non-toxic hardeners added for scrubbing.