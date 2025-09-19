Yes, There Actually Was A Ghost Kitchen That Served Chuck E. Cheese Pizza

If you were scrolling through delivery apps back in 2020, you may have stumbled on a new restaurant called Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. At first glance, it looked like a straightforward neighborhood spot specializing in takeout pies and wings. The twist? It wasn't independent at all: It was actually Chuck E. Cheese in disguise. The chain launched Pasqually's in the hopes of luring customers who might not otherwise order from a kids' arcade restaurant. The name wasn't random either: Pasqually is the name of the drummer (who is typically wearing a chef's outfit) from the original Chuck E. Cheese animatronic band, arguably a major throwback to the '80s and '90s.

Pasqually's operated as a ghost kitchen — that is, a restaurant that only caters to delivery orders with no storefront open to the public (although since it operated out of Chuck E. Cheese locations, you could argue that the kids' chain was its storefront, just under a different name). The menu featured "premium" pizzas and wings that the company claimed were distinct from the in-store version, with thicker crusts and extra sauce, or a more diverse set of wing flavors compared to Chuck E. Cheese, like Korean BBQ or Louisiana Hot Honey. Some of the menu items that were unique to the Pasqually's menu eventually transitioned to Chuck E. Cheese, where they were added to the so-called "Grown-Up Menu" in 2023. Yet, more astute critics were quick to note that they looked and tasted suspiciously similar to what you'd serve kids at the famed arcade-and-animatronics kids' restaurant.