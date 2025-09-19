The European Aldi Find We Desperately Want In The US

There's nothing quite like the excitement that comes with perusing international grocery store aisles. To those used to American-based Aldi stores, this grocer actually looks a bit different outside the United States. Commonly stocked with regionally specific items, Aldi stores across Europe also often have an orange juice station where you can get fresh squeezed OJ right there on the spot (you even juice it yourself).

Aldi provides a selection of oranges that you can juice and pay for by the bottle, which is also provided at the juicer section. Whether it's Spain, France, or Germany, prices will range from store to store across countries depending on local market rates and currency. (Which begets the question as to why some Aldi stores are cheaper than others.) While it might seem a bit out of the ordinary to Americans, online shoppers note that fresh orange juice machines are actually very common across Europe.

You'll find these types of stations across myriad other grocery stores like Monop', Franprix, Lidl, and other smaller bodegas and corner shops. Avid travelers are often shocked at the sheer number of places you can find and enjoy fresh orange juice in standard grocery stores. Comparative to the United States, squeeze-it-yourself orange juice seems to be a European grocery trend that Aldi made sure to include at many of its locations.